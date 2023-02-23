NexPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5 million.

