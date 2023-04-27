ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

ACNB shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

