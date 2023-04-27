April 27, 2023 GMT
ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9 million.
The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.1 million, beating Street forecasts.
ACNB shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB