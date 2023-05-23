Lowe’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.77. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $22.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.56 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $87 billion to $89 billion.

