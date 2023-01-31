Advanced Micro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.32 billion, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $23.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.6 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.93 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced Micro shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75.15, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMD