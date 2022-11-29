HP Enterprise: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $304 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 57 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.87 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $868 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $28.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, HP Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

HP Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.04 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPE