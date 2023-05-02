Creative Media & Community Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $1.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $12.7 million, or 56 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period.

