Banco Itau: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.

The Sao Paulo-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $14.57 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.94 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITUB