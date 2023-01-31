Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Honolulu-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines posted revenue of $731 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $737.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $240.1 million, or $4.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.64 billion.

