Credit Suisse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) on Monday reported net income of $13.44 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Zurich, said it had earnings of $3.33 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.5 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.96 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

