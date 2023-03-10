Embraer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Embraer SA (ERJ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $22.9 million.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The plane and jet manufacturer posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $185.4 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

