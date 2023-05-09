Ovintiv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $487 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.82 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVV