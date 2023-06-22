Commercial Metals: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $234 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

