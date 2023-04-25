Albany International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $26.9 million.

The Rochester, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $269.1 million in the period.

Albany International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion.

Albany International shares have dropped 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $89.53, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIN