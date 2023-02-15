Rush Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $98.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.74.

The commercial vehicle retailer posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391.4 million, or $6.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHB