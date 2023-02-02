AP NEWS
    Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

    February 2, 2023 GMT

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $40 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

    The specialty food maker posted revenue of $477.4 million in the period.

