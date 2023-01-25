Doctor Reddy’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Wednesday reported net income of $151 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hyderabad, India-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $818 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDY