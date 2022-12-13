PHX Minerals: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) _ PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Texas, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.4 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $53.5 million.

