Kandi Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29,000 in its first quarter.

The Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.

