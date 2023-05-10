May 10, 2023 GMT
Kandi Tech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
JINHUA, China (AP) — JINHUA, China (AP) — Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29,000 in its first quarter.
The Jinhua, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The electric and all-terrain vehicle maker posted revenue of $22.9 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNDI