Bellus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bellus Health Inc. (BLU) on Friday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3,000 in the period.

Bellus shares have climbed 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $14.49, an increase of 85% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLU