Perrigo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

