Durect: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Durect Corp. (DRRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $35.3 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRRX