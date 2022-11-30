Splunk: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $929.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $845.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $836.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.46 billion to $3.49 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLK