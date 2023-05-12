Spectrum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported a loss of $53.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $729.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $767.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB