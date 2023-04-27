Lazy Days Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Thursday reported a loss of $276,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $295.7 million in the period.

