Key Tronic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) _ Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $967,000.

The Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $123.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

