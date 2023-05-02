Enterprise Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $12.44 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.06 billion.

