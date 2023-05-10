Global Indemnity: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Global Indemnity PLC (GBLI) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $150.9 million in the period.

