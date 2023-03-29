NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sprinkler Inc. (CXM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $666,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The customer experience software developer posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $55.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $618.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Sprinkler said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 15 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $710 million to $714 million.

