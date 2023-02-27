AP NEWS
    Universal Health Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 27, 2023 GMT

    KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $174.8 million.

    On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.02 per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

    The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.45 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 billion.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $675.6 million, or $9.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.4 billion.

    Universal Health Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $10.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.04 billion to $14.31 billion.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHS

