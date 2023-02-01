Sisecam Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Sisecam Resources LP (SIRE) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 83 cents.

The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.3 million, or $3.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $720.1 million.

