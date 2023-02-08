Uber: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $595 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $8.61 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.14 billion, or $4.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.88 billion.

