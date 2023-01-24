CN: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.05 billion.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNI