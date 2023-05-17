Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $26.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $395.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.7 million.

