Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Reeds Inc. (REED) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $2.49 per share.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $15 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.2 million, or $9.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $53 million.

