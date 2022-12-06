Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $617.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.8 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.17 billion.

