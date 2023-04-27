AP NEWS
    Jakks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 27, 2023 GMT

    SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its first quarter.

    The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

    The toymaker posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period.

