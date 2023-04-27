Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.82 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.59, a rise of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

