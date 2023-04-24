LCNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Monday reported net income of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

