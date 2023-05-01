Global Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.05 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.32 to $10.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.64 billion to $8.74 billion.

