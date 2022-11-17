Dole: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Dole PLC (DOLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $39.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period.

Dole expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.1 billion to $9.4 billion.

