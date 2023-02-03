Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $112.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.86.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $493.6 million in the period.

