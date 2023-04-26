Morningstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Morningstar Inc. (MORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The investment research firm posted revenue of $479.7 million in the period.

