SeaChange: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) on Monday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The video software company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

