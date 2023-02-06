Take-Two: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Monday reported a loss of $153.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 19 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.38 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Take-Two said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion.

The company expects a full-year loss of $4.50 to $4.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.25 billion.

