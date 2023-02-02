National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $169.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsville, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.84.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $658.9 million in the period.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.75 per share.

