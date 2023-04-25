AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    American National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 25, 2023 GMT

    DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

    The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 86 cents per share.

    The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.6 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

    American National Bankshares shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.