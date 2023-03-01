Diversified Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $8.1 million, or 3 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $65.3 million, or 27 cents per share.

The residential care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $336.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company said funds from operations losses widened to $38.3 million. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

