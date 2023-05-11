Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $270.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $778.6 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

