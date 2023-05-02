Trinity Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $641.7 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.70 per share.

