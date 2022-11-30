National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $554.4 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.56 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.75 billion, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.63 billion, or $7.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.5 billion.

_____

